North End Gallery continues to offer dynamic art classes to the public in its Learn & Share virtual series. The Gallery partnered with the Town of Leonardtown to present a variety of classes in a wide range of media from oil painting and watercolors to mosaics and pottery. The classes began airing in June of 2021 and have reached an appreciative audience who enjoy participating along with the artists who so generously share their talents in the series.

The newest class is a series of three pre-filmed workshops titled, “The Graceful Artistry of Mosaics”, hosted by Mary Ida Rolape and friends, that are set to air on Wednesday, December 15th; Thursday, December 16thand Friday, December 17that 11 AM, EST on each day. Rolape, a member of North End Gallery since 2013, is an experienced sculptural glass and mosaic artist who has been a dedicated full-time artists for over 20 years. Rolape, who began working as a wood sculptural artist after learning the art form from an uncle, sold her first piece of artwork at 16 years-old. Rolape eventually turned to creating her sculptural works of art in glass and mosaics to satisfy her love of color. As she notes, “I love creating sculptures in glass and mosaics as they add a dimension of sparkle as you move around the pieces – they really come alive.”

Through this exciting series on mosaics, Rolape hopes to show that the artistry of mosaics is for everyone. “With a little careful planning and thought, everyone can create a lasting piece of artwork to treasure and love.”, Rolape says.

The first part of the Graceful Artistry of Mosaics premieres on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11 AM, EST. The second part airs on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11 AM, EST. Then the final installment airs on Friday, December 16, 2021 at 11 AM, EST. Tune in to this dynamic series at www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/NorthEndGallery or at the Town of Leonardtown Facebook Page.

For more information on the Gallery and the member artists, visit www.NorthEndGallery.com or contact northendgalleryinfo@gmail.com .

Like this: Like Loading...