The St. Mary’s County Arts Council is partnering with the Department of Recreation & Parks to create an Art Park on a parcel of land known as The Lexington Manor Passive Park. The Park is located in Lexington Park across from the Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

The Park will include public art such as murals, sculptures, outdoor tables, and stationary seating. The long-term plan will include a stage, a community garden, exercise/play stations, and a new pavilion.

This design competition is titled “Whimsical Painted Park Benches” and will include the review of application materials with the intent of identifying five artists and their designs most favored by the selection panel.

Each of the five artists selected will paint one bench and will be awarded $800 upon the completion of their project.

This project is sponsored by the Lexington Park Lions Club and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

For additional details and the application packet please visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com, email info@smcart.org or call (240)309-4061.

Applications are due by January 24th, 2022.

