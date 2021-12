PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding the Webster Outlying Field are advised that low-altitude aircraft flight test events are scheduled to take place on Dec. 16, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.

