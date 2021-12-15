On Monday, December 13, 2021, Theodore G. Davis Middle School Principal Daniel Kaple sent an email to all parents advising them that all sixth-grade students at the school would be going virtual for the week(12/4-12/17/2021).

Davis Middle has been advised by the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Office of School Safety and Security, in consultation with the Charles County Department of Health, to quarantine all sixth-graders who attend Davis. The quarantine is a precautionary measure and effective Tuesday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 17. All Davis sixth-grade students will participate in virtual learning for the remainder of the week.

The quarantine was recommended after the COVID-19 contact tracing process resulted in the identification of a number of recent connected cases among Davis sixth graders. The quarantine will help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

CCPS strongly encourages parents of Davis sixth graders to quarantine any siblings who are not COVID-19 vaccinated, are sick, or are symptomatic, whether they attend Davis Middle School or another Charles County public school.

Davis Middle school had an enrollment of 885 students 6th- 8th grades in the 2019-2020 school year.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information is released by Charles County Public Schools.

