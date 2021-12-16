Patty is a ten-year-old, 25-pound, tri-color beagle girl ISO her forever home. She is a friendly senior, whose tail does not stop wagging.

Patty does well on a leash and enjoys a nice long walk. She gets along well with other dogs and adores human attention.

Patty’s vetting is complete, and she is ready for a human to call her own.Visit Patty’s web page where you will find the most up-to-date information about her.

If you are interested in adopting Patty or another beagle ISO their forever home send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

