The College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team fell to the Harford Community College Fighting Owls on December 13 by a score of 91-81.

Armon Williams led the Hawks in scoring with 17 points while going a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line; he also added three rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block. Melvin Davis scored 16 points, shooting 6-8 from the floor, and six rebounds and two assists. Destin Gallop provided 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Devin Thomas came up just short of recording a double-double with nine points and a team-high nine rebounds.

CSM grabbed their largest lead of the game a minute and a half into the contest when theystarted out on an 8-0 run. After the Hawks went up 14-8, Harford scored 15 unanswered points to go ahead 23-14 with more than 12 minutes remaining in the half. The Fighting Owls held their largest lead of the game of 12 points at the 3:18 mark with the score at 42-30. The Hawks got it back to within two at 46-44 with five seconds left in the half, but Harford made three free-throws to go up 49-44 at the break.

The Hawks stayed within striking distance the rest of the way, not allowing Harford’s lead to balloon to more than 10 points. CSM pulled the score back to within one at 59-58 at the 13:14 mark after Rasheed Cooley made two free throws. Harford then went on a 9-0 run to push their lead back to 10 at 68-58 with more than 10 minutes left in the game. Two free-throws from Williams made it 74-71 at the 6:23 mark, and Gallop converted on two free-throws as well to make it 82-79 with 1:18 left, but CSM could not complete the comeback, falling to 7-8 on the season.

The Hawks will take their winter break before returning to the court on January 6, 2022, against Richard Bland College (JV) at 4 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...