PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD–Beginning Dec. 20, 2021 NAS Patuxent River will initiate the following holiday gate operations:

Gate 1

Gate 1 24/7 operations. All lanes open

Gate 2

Gate 2 will close its third inbound lane in the morning from Monday, Dec. 20 – Thursday, Dec. 23, and from Monday, Dec. 27 – Thursday, Dec. 30

Gate 2 will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 26, and from Friday, Dec. 31 – Sunday, Jan. 2

Gate 3

Gate 3 closed Friday, Dec. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 26, and from Friday, Dec. 31 – Sunday, Jan. 2

Gate 2 Pass and ID Visitor Control Center (VCC)

The Gate 2 VCC will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 26, and from Friday, Dec. 31 – Sunday, Jan. 2 All NAS Patuxent River Gates and VCC will resume normal operations Jan. 3, 2022.

