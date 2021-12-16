The Maryland State Arts Council presents Series #2 of the Maryland Regional Virtual Exhibition, a yearlong series of exhibitions showcasing multidisciplinary artists from the five regions of Maryland. The new virtual exhibition features 35 artworks from 18 artists from Southern Maryland (Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert County) and will be on view until January 17, 2022. Click below to view the exhibition.

View now

Pat Morrison (Calvert County) Farm house field. Printmaking. 2021.

Pat Morrison (Calvert County) Sandpiper. Printmaking. 2021.

Lisa Tettimer (Calvert County) At the studio. Jewelry. 2021.

Lisa Tettimer (Calvert County) Untitled. Jewelry. 2021.

Heather Holston (Calvert County) Mom and daugher walk on the beach. Acrylic on canvas. 2020.

Participating artists include:Maria Birnkammer, Ray Bogle,Suzanne Cassidy,Christine Davis, Jeanne Norton Hammett, Heather Holstone, Sarah Houde, Eric Jackson, Catelynn Kreutzer, Addison Likins, Pat Morrison,Suzanne Nawrot,Shemika Renee, Mary Jane Rowe, Merideth M. Taylor, Lisa Tettimer, Natacha Thys, and Janice Toepper.

This year-long series kicked off with the Capital Region of Maryland (Frederick, Montgomery, and Prince George’s County). Click here to view the previous exhibition.

