St. Mary’s Ryken is pleased to welcome Coach Brad Messick to the community as the new Head Boys Ice Hockey coach. Coach Messick is currently the Hockey Director at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, Maryland where he is responsible for developing new hockey programs, coaching all levels of hockey programs and maintenance and administrative duties associated with managing the rink.

“Brad stood out during the interview process as someone who understands what is necessary for the development of ice hockey programs in Southern Maryland and our student-athletes,” said Athletic Director, Jon Lombardo. “He will also bring years of ice hockey coaching and team management experience to our team that will positively impactthe consistency needed as we continue to build our vision for ice hockey at St. Mary’s Ryken.We believe Coach Messick and Girls Ice Hockey Coach, Chris Palombi, will do a fantastic job in working together to enhance the experience we offer our hockey student-athletes. We are excited for Brad to jump right in this season and utilize his experience as a resource for SMR Hockey and the community.”

Coach Messick’s immediate goals includeevaluating the players individual skill sets and then implementing practice plans to foster personal development that leads to greater confidence on the ice and overall team success. “I hope to end the season with every player having a fun-filled season, while also achieving their full potential on the ice and personally off the ice,” said Coach Messick.

Coach Messick’s Ice Hockey accolades and credentials include:

• USA Hockey Level 4 Coach

• USA Hockey Level 1 Referee

• Certified USA Learn To Skate Instructor

• Former MD First Responder

• Former MD Emergency Medical Technician

Coach Messick added: “Knowing that we have players who are new to ice hockey and some that are even new to ice skating, I look forward to helping each player advance through their skill progression and share in their individual achievements that will then translate into team achievements as it becomes more competitive throughout the season.”

For more information about the 2021-22 Ice Hockey season, please visit https://www.smrhs.org/athletics/teams/ice-hockey or contact Athletic Director Jon Lombardo at jonathan.lombardo@smrhs.org.

