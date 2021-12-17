The Department of Public Works Environmental Resources Division announces free Christmas tree drop-off locations will be available beginning Sunday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 9. Trees must be free of ornaments, tinsel, lighting, and plastic bags. Collected Christmas trees will be shredded into mulch. A list of drop-off locations and hours are listed below.

24 Hour Drop-off Sites: Christmas tree recycling sign will be posted

Calvary Gospel Church, Route 228, Waldor

Charles County Courthouse, Baltimore Street, La Plata

Pinefield Park, Pinewood Drive, Waldorf

Route 5 Park N’ Ride, Mattawoman-Beantown Rd, Waldorf

Radio Station Road, La Plata

Ruth B. Swann Memorial Park, Route 210, Bryans Road

St. Nicholas Drive, Waldorf

Facility Locations and Hours:(Please see below new facility hours beginning Monday, Jan. 6.)

Breeze Farm Recycling Center (15950 Cobb Island Rd, Cobb Island): Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(15950 Cobb Island Rd, Cobb Island): Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Charles County Landfill Recycling Center (12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf): Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf): Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gilbert Run Recycling Center (13140 Charles Street, Charlotte Hall): Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(13140 Charles Street, Charlotte Hall): Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Piney Church Yard Road Mulch Facility (5370 Piney Church Road, Waldorf): Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(5370 Piney Church Road, Waldorf): Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pisgah Recycling Center (6645 Mason Springs Road, La Plata): Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division, 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258

