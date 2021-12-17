CLINTON, MD(December 16, 2021)–MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has once again received the highest and most prestigious level of recognition as a 2021-2022 ‘Exemplar’ member organization of Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders (NICHE). NICHE hospitals are world-class healthcare systems grounded in best practices and driven by innovation in which all older adults, age 65 and over, receive age-friendly, exemplary nursing care. This is true for older adults receiving care at MedStar Southern Maryland.

NICHE helps long-term and post-acute care organizations exceed quality standards set forth by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. NICHE offers education and resources to help member organizations succeed with the Patient-Driven Payment Model, Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement, the Five-Star Quality Rating System, Phase 3 Implementation of Federal Regulations, and more.

“The sustainment of our NICHE top-tier designation allows us to continually focus on caring for our elderly patients, a significant portion of our patient population,” said Cody Legler, DNP, APRN, NP-BC, RN-BC, NEA-BC, CNL, vice president, and chief nursing officer at MedStar Southern Maryland.

NICHE member organizations gain access to resources and tools that help nursing teams effectively meet the needs of older adult patients. Membership includes access to NICHE course offerings; training and consultation through the NICHE Leadership Training Program; member-only webinars and continuing education courses featuring the latest research, best practices, and innovations for improving clinical outcomes; and the ability to collaborate and learn from peers in NICHE hospitals and other healthcare organizations around the world.

In addition, NICHE offers gerontological review courses for both nursing and certified nursing associates. Once the nurse finishes the gerontological resource nurse course, they can be well prepared to sit for the gerontological nursing certification. Certification in the nursing course is associated with being a content expert in the field.

“Maintaining the highest level of recognition exemplifies our commitment and passion to caring for older adults in our community and beyond, and to maintain a positive practice environment by exceeding nursing-sensitive outcomes,” said Jennifer Bierbaum, DNP, APRN-CNS, AGCNS-BC, GERO-BC, who is the NICHE program site sponsor and director of Nursing Practice and Innovation at MedStar Southern Maryland. “I am honored and proud to work with MedStar Southern Maryland and the continued focus on the care of the older adult.”

To learn more about NICHE, visit https://nicheprogram.org/.

