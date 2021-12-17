The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism invites citizens to provide input on the Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan update. Citizens can provide input by taking an online survey on land conservation and the development of outdoor recreation opportunities in Charles County over the next five years. The survey is available at CharlesCountydrptsurvey.org/open through Sunday, Jan. 9.

The updated Charles County Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan will provide key information, goals, and achievable recommendations to guide the County’s management and enhancement of its system of public parks, open spaces, and preserved lands. The current Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan and additional information is available for review online at www.CharlesCountyParks.com/parks/lpprp.

The State of Maryland’s Natural Resources requires that each county and Baltimore City submit a Land Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan every five years to the Departments of Natural Resources and Planning for joint approval. This is a prerequisite for county participation in Program Open Space. To learn more visit https://dnr.maryland.gov/land/Pages/Stewardship/Local_LPPRPs.aspx.

Like this: Like Loading...