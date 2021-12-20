The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County elected Joanna Bache Tobin as president and Robert Silkworth as vice president.

Tobin was elected to represent Councilmanic District 6 on the Board and began a four-year term on December 7, 2020. Silkworth was elected to represent Councilmanic District 2 on the Board and began his four-year term on the same date.

Tobin and Silkworth will serve in their respective capacities until December 2022.

The Board is comprised of eight elected adult members and one student member. Also serving on the Board are Gloria D. Dent (District 1), Corine Frank (District 3), Melissa Ellis (District 4), Dana Schallheim (District 5), Michelle Corkadel (District 7), and Student Member Bunmi Omisore of Arundel High School.

