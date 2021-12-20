The Environmental Resources Division is pleased to announce the expansion of curbside recycling to the Nanjemoy area. The addition of this route provides service to all areas of Charles County. Charles County residents are encouraged to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Service will begin on Friday, Feb. 4. The curbside recycling service is collected year-round on an every-other-week basis. Sorting is not required, and labels and lids can be left on single-stream recyclables. Single stream recycling offers residents the convenience of not having to sort paper, cardboard, plastic, glass, and metal containers for collection. All materials must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. to ensure pick-up. To participate in this program, residents must request a county recycling cart.

Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Recycling to request a cart, obtain a collection calendar, and sign up for service reminders.

Information on the curbside recycling program can be found online at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Recycling, or by calling the Recycling Information line at 301-932-3599. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258

Like this: Like Loading...