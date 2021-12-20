LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Land Use & Growth Management’s Comprehensive Plan Community Survey results have been posted to the county website and are available for reading.

The Department of Land Use & Growth management delivered the survey results in a presentation to the Planning Commission, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A video of the presentation can be seen on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube channel at this link: 12/13/21 Planning Commission for St. Mary’s County.

The comprehensive plan will guide the future growth and development of the county by addressing 10 different elements:

Water resources Sensitive Areas Priority Preservation Areas Land Use & Growth Management Transportation Public Facilities Housing Human Services/Community Facilities Economic Diversity Fisheries

The first Comprehensive Plan for St. Mary’s County was adopted in 1967, with successive plans adopted in 1974, 1988, 1999, 2002, and 2010. The most recent master plan, the Lexington Park Development District Plan, was adopted in 2016.

For more information or to get involved with the comprehensive planning process, please call the Department of Land Use and Growth Management at 301-475-4200, ext. 1500 or email Senior Planner, Courtney Jenkins: Courtney.Jenkins@stmarysmd.com.

