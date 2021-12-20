On Monday, December 13, Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis took time following a special session of the state legislature to meet with Fenwick Landing Senior Care Community’s Director Karin Lakin and staff about the Waldorf Center’s dire need funding to recover from the recent Pandemic.

Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis 28th legislative district, fourth from left, stands with some participants in the adult day care program at Fenwick Landing Senior Care Community in Waldorf, Maryland on Monday, December 13. Ellis later met with the center’s staff regarding financial difficulties facing the non profit senior care facility as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Larkin informed Senator Ellis that their recovery since reopening in June of this year has been difficult not only because of loss of revenue during the pandemic but also due to staff who did not return after being furloughed during the Pandemic, current relicensing of employee requirements, and higher wage costs for replacement staff and returning the day senior population to the center.

Karin Lakin, left, Director of Operations for Fenwick Landing Senior Care Community in Waldorf, Maryland, Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis 28th legislative district and Sandra Geier, RN, discuss financial difficulties facing the non profit senior care facility as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Monday, December 13 at the senior center. The senior care center and senior day care program face a potential 300 thousand dollar shortfall this winter as they struggle back from reopening following the pandemic.

She explained that thefts of catalytic converters from the four buses in their fleet that transports their wards to the site resulted in added costs to the already heightened maintenance costs for their buses that had not moved during the 15 months of the Pandemic.

Senator Ellis offered to present their issues to the Charles County Legislative Delegation for funding requests.

Selwyn Blake listens as Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis 28th legislative district greets Adult Day Care participants at Fenwick Landing Senior Care Community in Waldorf, Maryland on Monday, December 13. Senator Ellis was on a mission to meet with the center’s staff regarding a potential 300 thousand shortfall facing the non profit senior care facility this winter as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The facility is seeking financial help through the next six months when the number of participants will return to pre-pandemic levels and the center can again be self sufficient.

Ellis explained that his role as a state senator is to represent Charles County. One of his major roles, he explained, is to seek available state funding to meet the needs of his constituents.

He also noted that his own experiences with senior care for his late mother provided him with insight into the value and needs of senior care facilities.

Larkin said that the care facility will need almost 300 thousand dollars during the next six months to fund a needed part-time nursing position, provide health insurance for their employees and increase their wage from 12.50 to 13.21 an hour in order to retain them, along with meeting higher fuel and maintenance costs and increasing security features for the building and parking lots.

She said her hope is that if they can make it through the next six months, then the number of participants will return to pre-pandemic levels and the center can again be self-sufficient.

The nonprofit senior care center had been in operation for twenty years before closing during the pandemic. Larkin said only one of their 30 residential residents died because of Covid-19 during the Pandemic, but that the resident population has only returned to 22 seniors currently and that their day program which normally hosts 45 seniors a day, currently only has 22 participants.

