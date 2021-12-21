NAPLES, Fla. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team used a balanced attack to post their third win of the season on the final day of the D3 Naples Shootout Monday afternoon. Five Seahawks scored in double figures as St. Mary’s College (3-5) notched a 65-48 non-conference victory over Marywood University (5-7)

Junior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) and sophomore forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) each tallied 11 points while first-years Duane Mason, Jr. (Temple Hills, Md./Potomac), Elijah Crawford (Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac), and Isaiah Eggleston (Rocky Mount, Va./Carlisle) collected 10 points apiece.

Additionally, Mason and Crawford recorded their first career double-doubles with 14 and 10 rebounds, respectively.



How It Happened

St. Mary’s College opened the game with a 7-2 lead in the first two-plus minutes – an advantage SMCM never relinquished.

Marywood did close the gap to 13-10 at 14:02 on a layup byBrendan Frankobut the Pacers would get no closer as the Seahawks raced out to a 37-23 halftime advantage.

Goodwin and Eggleston led St. Mary’s College at the break with nine and seven points, respectively, while Mason hauled in seven boards to give the Seahawks a 29-16 rebounding margin in the first 20 minutes.

St. Mary's College maintained its double-digit advantage for the remainder of the game as the Pacers only came within 10 (41-31) at 15:18 on a layup byJason Holman.

The Seahawks boasted a 20-point margin at 4:59 on aCrawfordjumper and increased to their largest lead of 21 (63-42) following a pair of free throws byGrantat 3:11 to cap a 22-11 run.

Jordan Goodwin dribbling vs. Catholic (11.14.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s College dominated the glass, finishing the game with a +33 (57-24) rebounding margin, and controlled the paint as the Seahawks outscored Marywood, 34-22, inside the key.

Mason and Eggleston each knocked down two three-pointers to combine for four of the team’s five triples.

Holmanled the Pacers with 10 points whileFrankoandCorey Perkinseach put up nine points.Perkinsgrabbed a team-best six rebounds as Marywood dropped its third straight game.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Jan. 2 at William Peace (4-5) – Raleigh, N.C. / Hermann Athletic Center – 6:00 p.m.

