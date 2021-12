Wednesday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Like this: Like Loading...