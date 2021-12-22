The NJCAA Region 20 announced that men’s basketball freshman guard Rasheed Cooley was named Region 20 Division II Player of the Month for the month of November 2021.

Cooley scored 155 points in 10 November games, averaging 15.5 per contest, second-most among Region 20 Division II men’s basketball players. He recorded double-digit points in eight games and had four games with 20+ points. He also finished November with 33 assists and 19 steals, which were tied for the most and second-most, respectively, in Division II at the end of the month.

In the Hawks’ November 3rd opener vs. WVU Potomac State College, Cooley had a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. He scored 15 points while collecting seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals during CSM’s first win of the season at Louisburg College. Against Brunswick Community College, Cooley had 20 points, nine assists, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Cooley posted 24 points and four steals in a 10-point win at Cheyney University. In the last game of November, Cooley provided five assists and four rebounds to go along with five points en route to another 10-point victory, this time over CCBC Catonsville.

