Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...
More by David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor