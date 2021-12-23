LEONARDTOWN, MD –The Department of Recreation and Parkshas announced that the School Age Care Program at Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School will reopen Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Families who pre-registered in spring 2021 will retain their place in the program. New families desiring to register their child may do so online from Dec. 15 – 31, 2021, at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate. Simply click the “Online Registration” button and choose School Age Care.

After Dec. 31, 2021, registrations will only be accepted in the Recreation and Parks main office, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown (Patuxent Building), Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration will remain open until the program reaches maximum capacity.

For further information on the School Age Care programs, please contact Cherie Nelson at, cherie.nelson@stmarysmd.com or call 301-373-5410 or 301-373-4689. For further information on registering, please contact 301-475-4200 ext. 1800.

