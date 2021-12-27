We selected Shala Ford to spotlight after seeing her fabulous photos on social media! We found our featured artist to be an incredibly creative person seeking to make a difference in the world, one snapshot at a time.

Each and every one of Shala’s images captures a unique and soulful experience. Her specialty focuses on outdoor settings, where she skillfully incorporates the beauty of nature into each picture. Born and raised in Southern Maryland, Ms. Ford is familiar with the many “good spots” of dramatic backgrounds amidst local settings.

One of Ford’s favorite photo locations is in Hollywood, Maryland at Greenwell State Park given the beauty of the natural scenery and vast open fields. Shala’s favorite types of sessions are maternity photos, although she professes to love them all! Her collection of Sony cameras has evolved over time and have been a mainstay for most of her equipment needs.

At just two years into her photography work, our featured artist’s portfolio has quickly transformed from a favorite hobby into a most enjoyable professional venture. Shalaworks Photography, LLC was officially launched in March of 2021 and has continued to grow ever since then!

Ms. Ford’s inspirations have been deeply rooted from the joy of making memories for others. “Change is inevitable, but the memories I am able to create with clients warms my heart.”

Starting from casual snapshots of friends and family, Shala found that her work quickly gained popularity through word-of-mouth and personal referrals. A clientele beyond her immediate circle rapidly grew amidst requests for individual and family portraits as well as a variety of other types of sittings.

Shala takes pride in knowing that years down the line her clients will look back at their photos and smile as they reminisce about the joy experienced at those given moments, be it awaiting the birth of a new baby, a high school or college graduation, an engagement or a “just because” moment in time.

Shala also works as a Human Resource Analyst, another job that she loves and sees as yet another avenue of being able to make a positive impact on the lives of others every day. She expresses a deep sense of gratitude for every opportunity given to her in all aspects of her life.











Our artist attributes her strong faith in God and her innate passions for helping others for being where she is at today in both her personal and professional realms.

One of Ford’s favorite quotes: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. – Philippians 4:13”

Way to go Shala, we look forward to seeing more of your work, thank you for being a valued part of our artistic community!

Learn more about our featured artist at the links below:

Website: Shalaworks Photography, LLC ( www.shalaworksphotography.com )

Facebook: Shalworks Photography, LLC ( https://www.facebook.com/Shalaworks

Photos provided by Shala Ford.

