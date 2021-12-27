LEONARDTOWN,MD–St. Mary’s County Government is pleased to announce that the Government Finance Officers Association has awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award to the county.

The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To receive the award, St. Mary’s County Government had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

a policy document,

a financial plan,

an operations guide, and

a communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.

“St. Mary’s County Government has long adhered to strong budgetary practices, and this is just one more example of the excellent work done by our Department of Finance. Congratulations to Jeannett Cudmore, our CFO, and her entire staff for this award,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

The Commissioner-approved FY2022 Budget book may be viewed online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/docs/FY2022_Approved_Budget_Book.pdf.

