?Trollers and jiggers continue to find rockfish in the Potomac. There are plenty of schooled rockfish feeding and drawing flocks of birds from the 301 bridge to Point Lookout. The fish vary in location from day to day up and down the river.

Most of the fish are now in the 20-inch keeper range, and there is an occasional pre-spawn huge fish from the ocean in the mix. We have heard of approximately 30 or 40 of the big fish in excess of 40 inches.

Trollers are using tandems and umbrella rigs fished deep. Jiggers are using heavy metal jigs.

We have until next Friday, New Years’s Eve, to fish the Potomac. White perch are plentiful in the rivers for bottom fishermen.

