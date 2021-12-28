Effective Tuesday, December 28, CalvertHealth will modify Visitation Guidelines based on current guidelines and safety protocols in response to the coronavirus pandemic. For the health and safety of our patients and healthcare workers, NO VISITORS, with few exceptions, will be permitted in the medical center.

We understand this policy may cause some inconvenience for our patients and their family members; however, patient safety and the overall health of our community is the health system’s top priority.

GENERAL GUIDANCE: No visitation will be permitted beginning Tuesday, December 28. Please see below for visitation to specific areas such as Emergency Department, Family Birth Center, Behavioral Health, Surgery Center and Outpatient Departments.



Pediatric patients as well as patients meeting ADA requirements for a Support Person may designate one Support Person/Parents/Guardian. Support Person/Parent/Guardian for patients who are COVID-positive or suspected of having COVID must wear the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and follow all directions of the hospital care team. PPE includes gown, gloves, surgical mask, and eye protection. Recognizing that the exchange of information is an essential element of quality patient-and family-centered care, CalvertHealth provides free language services to people whose primary language is not English. Approved support persons or parents/guardians, for any patient, should meet the following criteria: Must be over the age of 18, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care, Healthy without symptoms wear wrist band after medical screening upon entry, Use proper infection control practices including masking (vented face masks are not permitted), hand sanitizing and social distancingFollow the directions of the staff and abide by the hospital’s visitor policy rules. All Support Persons/Parents/Guardians should stay with the patient/in the patient room. Support Persons/Parents/Guardians may purchase food while in the patient room from the cafeteria. Menus are available in inpatient rooms. No outside food deliveries are permitted.



For end-of-life care, clinically safe exceptions may be made.CalvertHealth Medical Center will continue to restrict entrances:

Main Entrance: 6 a.m.-5 p.m., M-F (exiting is permitted after 5 p.m., entry is not permissible between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m.)

Emergency Room: 24/7 Access.

SPECIFIC GUIDANCE: Hospital Visitation: NO VISITATION PERMITTED Patients requiring an ADA Support Person may have (1) designated Support Person at a time accompany them throughout all care settings. Pediatric patients may have (1) parent/guardian at a time accompany them throughout all care settingsExceptions may be made for patients receiving end-of-life care. Emergency Room: NO VISITATION PERMITTED

Patients requiring an ADA Support Person may have (1) designated Support Person at a time accompany them throughout all care settings Pediatric patients may have (1) parent/guardian at a time accompany them throughout all care settings. Should a patient to the Emergency Room be admitted to the hospital, the Support Person/Parent/Guardian will be allowed to accompany the patient to their hospital room. Limit personal belongings brought into the hospital. COVID-positive patients or those suspected of COVID are prohibited from bringing any personal items into the facility. Family Birth Center: Antepartum, Labor & Delivery and Postpartum

One (1) approvedvisitor forlaboring mothersfor the duration of their stay. No additional visitors are permitted, and visitors may not switch out. No visitors under the age of 18.No restriction on hours. Food can also be purchased from the Cafeteria for delivery to the patient room. Menus can be found in the patient room.No outside food deliveries are permitted. Behavioral Health Unit:

One (1) parent or guardian allowed for adolescents (no switching out) – 6:30-7:30 p.m. M-F and 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.No visitation at this time for adult inpatients Pediatrics:

Approved parents/guardians may visit, one (1) at the bedside at a time.Parents/ guardians are permitted to bring in outside food provided it is not shared with the patient (no outside food deliveries). Parents or Guardians may also briefly visit the Gift Shop, Coffee Bar, or The Calvert Cafe.No sibling visitation. Surgery Center:

One (1) visitor/guardian may accompany the patient for registration and preoperative process. Once the patient is taken back for surgery, the visitor should exit the facility and wait in their vehicle until the procedure is complete. Outpatient Departments:

One (1) visitor/guardian may assist the patient to their appointment. Once the patient is has arrived for their appointment, the visitor should exit the facility and wait in their vehicle until the procedure is complete.

Visitor restrictions are subject to change. CalvertHealth acknowledges that this policy may cause some inconvenience for many patients and their family members; however, patient safety and the overall health of the community is the health system’s top priority.

