Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has died at age 82.

Reid was diagnosed as having pancreatic cancer in 2018. He’d served in Congress from 1983 until retiring in 2017. Two years ago he reported his cancer was in remission.

He became most well-known for his use of the “nuclear option” in 2013, leading the charge to end the filibuster on executive branch nominees and judicial nominees other than to the Supreme Court.

Reid, a Democrat representing Nevada, served as the senior chamber’s majority leader from 2007-2015.

