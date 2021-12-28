The pandemic has hurt many industries, but inkjet printing technologies are still developing at a rapid pace. In 2020, this market was valued at $41.2 billion. According to Precedence Research, it may grow to $62.5 billion by 2030. In the near future, we may see quite a few exciting developments that will drive this expansion. Here are the key trends expected in 2022.

1.High Demand for Compatible Products

The industry of cheaper printer supplies is expected to continue growing at an impressive CAGR from 2021 to 2027. This is hardly surprising, as cartridges from independent brands like Smart Ink enable big savings. For example, hp 902xl ink replacement (4 colors) costs $54.99, while one OEM cartridge is sold for around $24.

In addition to prices, independent brands can also compete on quality. Over the past decade, this industry has gone a long way. Today, even compatible and refilled, or remanufactured, products comply with international standards, such as ISO or Reach. As consumers can enjoy excellent quality printing at low cost, the market shows no signs of slowing down.

2.Growth of Non-Impact Printing

Inkjet printers can now be used for delicate irregular surfaces. Such equipment does not have physical contact with the surface. It also works faster and more quietly. Printing mechanisms do not touch the paper or another material, as they only spray tiny drops of ink.

3.Emphasis on Sustainability

The focus on eco-friendly practices has brought green printing into the spotlight. Companies are looking for ways to reduce waste and pollution, including new types of packaging and printing consumables. The end goal is to implement environmentally and socially sustainable materials and practices.

Meanwhile, the demand for recycled (remanufactured) cartridges is expected to remain high. Remanufacturing is the most sustainable way to replace a cartridge in printer models for personal and office use. It also helps consumers to spend less.

4.Thermal Inkjet Printing

Industrial inkjet jobs are typically performed by continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers, as they are durable and fast. However, the technology behind their steady flow of ink is relatively expensive. This has caused the emergence of thermal inkjet printing (TIJ), which has started to compete with CIJ.

TIJ systems reduce the cost of short-run and medium-run printing jobs. That is particularly interesting for manufacturers of packaging for food and pharmaceuticals. What’s more, the thermal technology is also more sustainable, as it releases 90% fewer VOCs.

1.High Demand for Compatible Products

The industry of cheaper printer supplies is expected to continue growing at an impressive CAGR from 2021 to 2027. This is hardly surprising, as cartridges from independent brands like Smart Ink enable big savings. For example, hp 902xl ink replacement (4 colors) costs $54.99, while one OEM cartridge is sold for around $24.

In addition to prices, independent brands can also compete on quality. Over the past decade, this industry has gone a long way. Today, even compatible and refilled, or remanufactured, products comply with international standards, such as ISO or Reach. As consumers can enjoy excellent quality printing at low cost, the market shows no signs of slowing down.

2.Growth of Non-Impact Printing

Inkjet printers can now be used for delicate irregular surfaces. Such equipment does not have physical contact with the surface. It also works faster and more quietly. Printing mechanisms do not touch the paper or another material, as they only spray tiny drops of ink.

3.Emphasis on Sustainability

The focus on eco-friendly practices has brought green printing into the spotlight. Companies are looking for ways to reduce waste and pollution, including new types of packaging and printing consumables. The end goal is to implement environmentally and socially sustainable materials and practices.

Meanwhile, the demand for recycled (remanufactured) cartridges is expected to remain high. Remanufacturing is the most sustainable way to replace a cartridge in printer models for personal and office use. It also helps consumers to spend less.

4.Thermal Inkjet Printing

Industrial inkjet jobs are typically performed by continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers, as they are durable and fast. However, the technology behind their steady flow of ink is relatively expensive. This has caused the emergence of thermal inkjet printing (TIJ), which has started to compete with CIJ.

TIJ systems reduce the cost of short-run and medium-run printing jobs. That is particularly interesting for manufacturers of packaging for food and pharmaceuticals. What’s more, the thermal technology is also more sustainable, as it releases 90% fewer VOCs.

5.Spread of UV and Water-Based Inks

Ink-curing systems based on mercury lamps are becoming a relic of the past. This is a consequence of the Minamata Convention Regulatory, which makes mercury use illegal, and other regulatory changes. Packaging manufacturers now use LED lamps to cure UV inks, which can print on a wider range of materials, including heat-sensitive films, and do not emit VOCs. The second type of more sustainable products, water-based pigment inks, have also entered the market.

Like this: Like Loading...