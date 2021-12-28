LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a Public Hearing Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, to consider public input on a proposed ordinance to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for two new uses of Solar, Major and Solar, Minor.

The proposed ordinance can be viewed at http://www.stmarysmd.com/publichearings.asp.

Those wishing to address the Commissioners may participate in person or via teleconference, email, written correspondence, or prerecorded video submissions. The public hearing may be viewed on SMCG Channel 95 or the SMCG YouTube Channel.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Call: 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the Public Hearing. Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com. US Mail: P.O . Box 653 Leonardtown, MD , 20650. Submit a 3-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com no later than 5 p.m., January 11 , 2022.

Citizens may listen to the Public Hearing by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443#.

All submissions will be considered by the Commissioners at the Public Hearing and/or seven (7) days following the Public Hearing.

Public Hearing Guidelines are subject to change.

Appropriate accommodations for individuals with special needs will be provided upon request. In order to meet these requirements, we respectfully ask for one week’s prior notice. Please contact the County Commissioners Office at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1340. Proceedings are televised live and/or recorded for later broadcast on television. All content of these proceedings is subject to disclosure under the Maryland Public Information Act. Photographic and electronic audio and visual broadcasting and recording devices are used during the Commissioners’ meetings. These are public meetings and attendance at these meetings automatically grants St. Mary’s County Government permission to broadcast your audio and visual image.

