PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 28, 2021 – The Board of County Commissioners announces that a temporary drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for Calvert County residents will be open Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, Monday through Friday, at 141 Schooner Lane in Prince Frederick. The site will operate by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Rapid tests will be administered. Those registered for appointments will enter the testing site through the main entrance at Hallowing Point Park. Those without appointments will be turned away.

Individual appointments are required for each patient, even if traveling in the same vehicle. To make an appointment, call the Calvert County COVID-19 call center at 410-535-0218, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Individuals will be required to show photo ID upon arrival. The clinic is limited to Calvert County residents only.

Tests will be self-administered with assistance from clinic staff with instructions. Patients will also receive information on how to interpret their test results and when to seek emergency care for positive results.

Special thanks to CalvertHealth Medical Center who provided the testing resources to support the citizens of Calvert County. The temporary site has been established as a joint effort between Calvert County Government, CalvertHealth Medical Center, and the Calvert County Health Department, to address the local need for testing until a permanent site run by the Calvert County Health Department opens Jan. 10 at the Fox Run Shopping Center in Prince Frederick.

Citizens are reminded NOT to call 911 or visit the emergency room for COVID-19 testing. DO seek emergency medical care immediately if you or someone you know is experiencing any emergency warning signs of COVID-19:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

Sudden confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds

Citizens are encouraged to take reasonable precautions when visiting family and friends, in order to avoid preventable illness and hospitalizations.

More information about additional testing resources is available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Testing. Information and updates related to COVID-19 are available through the Calvert County Government virtual resource center at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus

