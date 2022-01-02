Due to the significant increase in COVID positivity within Charles County and for the safety of our residents, the Charles County Redistricting Board will hold four virtual public hearings in the month of January 2022. The meetings will start at 6 p.m. with a presentation from the board and then public testimony. The public hearings will conclude after the last registered speaker.

The Redistricting Board establishes the tentative boundaries of the four Commissioner Districts giving priority to election district lines, as well as to demographics and geography.

Public hearing dates:

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

The public is invited to provide comments by choosing one of the following options:

To speak during the Redistricting Board meeting, call 301-638-0801 on the day of the selected hearing, between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to register. Registrants need to be available between 6 p.m.–8 p.m. to testify. If you are not available, we will move to the next speaker.

Provide a E-comment to BungcayJ@charlescountymd.gov .

. Written Comment to Redistricting Board of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646 (Please limit written comments to 5 pages including attachments).

Residents with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service TDD 1-800-735-2258.

To learn more about the Charles County Redistricting Board, visit https://bit.ly/3mMbKaJ.

