Calvert County:

Calvert County Government offices

Will open at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, due to inclement weather, with liberal leave in effect. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave.

Calvert County Circuit Courtwill also open to employees at 10:30 a.m. with liberal leave in effect; court proceedings will begin at 11 a.m. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave.

County convenience centers will open at 10:30 a.m.

The Appeal Landfill will open at 10:30 a.m.

County transportation services will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Community centers, parks and Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center and Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will open at 10:30 a.m.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will open at 10:30 a.m.

All Calvert Library locations will open at 10:30 a.m.

The Calvert County Health Department will open at 10:30 a.m.

The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Fox Run Shopping Center will be closed. Appointments will be automatically rescheduled and individuals will receive an email or phone call notification.

The COVID-19 testing clinic at 141 Schooner Lane in Prince Frederick will be closed. Those registered for appointments will be contacted directly with instructions.

The COVID-19 call center will open at 10:30 a.m.

Officials will monitor conditions throughout the morning and make a further determination on whether a change in closure status is warranted.

Calvert County Public Schools

Calvert County Public Schools will be operating on a 2-hour delay for Monday, January 3, 2022.

School opening will be delayed 2 hours.

There will be no a.m. Pre-Kindergarten.

12-month certificated employees, including emergency personnel, report on time. 12-month educational support staff may report up to one hour late.

No Child Nutrition Workers are to report prior to 8:00 a.m.

The workday for 10- and 11-month employees will begin 2 hours after their regularly scheduled start time.

Child care will open at 7:30 a.m.

Charles County:

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

The DC metro area is forecast to get a snow event overnight. The National Weather Center has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area until 1600 tomorrow, 3 January. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected. Travel could be very difficult.

As of now, the following changes will be in effect:

Maximum telework is in effect. If you are mission essential, check with your supervisor for your status.

Fitness center will open at 0900 (subject to change if the weather is really bad)

NEX will make a determination on any changes to their hours and we will push out any changes they have.

If the base or command closes, that will be announced no later than 0430.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s County Public Schools: Due to the anticipated snowstorm, All St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 3, 2022. No employees should report to work. Operations and Maintenance Emergency personnel will follow the established protocol. For more information, visit https://www.smcps.org/employee-status-codes

