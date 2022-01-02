WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
- WHERE…Portions of The District of Columbia, central and
southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia.
- WHEN…From late tonight through Monday afternoon.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.