WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON

  • WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
    inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
  • WHERE…Portions of The District of Columbia, central and
    southern Maryland and central and northern Virginia.
  • WHEN…From late tonight through Monday afternoon.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

