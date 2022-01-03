Calvert County Public Schools will remain closed on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, due to weather. Staff is on Code Red.

Code Red is called when conditions are not safe for non-emergency personnel to report to work. Safety concerns may include road conditions or conditions at CCPS facilities including school buildings. Non-emergency employees are not to report to work when a Code Red is called.

All emergency personnel report as usual.

All other personnel do not report to work.

Child care is closed.

Afternoon/Evening activities are canceled.

