Calvert County Public Schools will remain closed on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, due to weather. Staff is on Code Red.

Code Red is called when conditions are not safe for non-emergency personnel to report to work. Safety concerns may include road conditions or conditions at CCPS facilities including school buildings. Non-emergency employees are not to report to work when a Code Red is called.

  • All emergency personnel report as usual.
  • All other personnel do not report to work.
  • Child care is closed.
  • Afternoon/Evening activities are canceled.

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply