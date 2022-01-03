Due to inclement weather, Charles County Government will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled.

On Tuesday morning, county staff will assess the number of power outages and online accessibility to the Board of Commissioners virtual Public Hearing on Required Face Coverings that was scheduled on Jan. 4 at 4:30 p.m.

By noon on Jan. 4, Charles County will announce whether the public hearing will occur as scheduled or be moved to a new date. As a reminder, the public is invited to provide comments by signing up to speak virtually during the Commissioner meeting. Please call 301-885-2779 on Jan. 4 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to register.

Once registered, you will be called between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to testify. If the hearing is rescheduled, you will be contacted with instructions on providing comments on the new date. Residents with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service TDD 1-800-735-2258.

Like this: Like Loading...