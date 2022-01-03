Due to inclement weather conditions, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will operate on a Code Red status on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. There will be no virtual instruction for students and schools and offices will be closed. Only essential CCPS staff report to work during a Code Red. All CCPS meal sites will be closed Jan. 4, 2022.

Any CCPS staff member or parent who registered to receive a free COVID test kit can expect to pick up the test from their work location or child’s school on Thursday or Friday of this week. CCPS is still finalizing details about picking up completed test kits for processing.

Visit the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com for the most up-to-date information.

