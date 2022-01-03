(Leonardtown, Maryland) – The Snow Emergency Plan for St. Mary’s County has been placed into effect on January 3, 2022 at 0730 hours. The quick accumulation of snow was the main factor in implementing the plan. Road conditions will be closely monitored and the Snow Emergency Plan will be lifted when the roads are safe for travel. While in effect, motorists are reminded of the following:

Travel on snow emergency routes: A person may not drive or attempt to drive a motor vehicle on any highway that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect, unless the vehicle is equipped with chains or snow tires on at least one wheel at each end of a driving axle.

Parking on snow emergency routes: A person may not park a vehicle on any highway that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect. The Department of State Police or the police of any political subdivision of this State may have any vehicle parked in violation of this subsection towed from the highway.

The snow emergency plan will remain in effect until further notice.

