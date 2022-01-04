Maryland ranked 35th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report.

The state ranked 16th in the spring report as the percentage of hospitals earning an A grade dropped from 34.9% to 21.4% in the fall.

Leapfrog, a nonprofit watchdog, releases its hospital safety report twice a year. Letter grades are given to hospitals based on 30 safety measures. The grades are decided by a panel of safety experts with guidance from the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality.

Six Maryland hospitals went from A grades to B grades: Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore, MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, and the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus in Baltimore.

Frederick Health Hospital dropped from an A grade to a C grade. The University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center improved from a B grade to an A grade.

No Maryland hospitals received an F grade, and only the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Upper Malboro received a D grade.

Most of the scoring is based on pre-pandemic safety measures with some of the data coming from 2020 and 2021, according to the information posted on Leapfrog’s website.

“As the pandemic continues, we all have heightened awareness of the importance of hospitals in our communities and in our lives,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It is critical that all hospitals put patient safety first. Now we have more information on more hospitals than ever before, so people can protect themselves and their families.”

The report is designed as a guide for patients seeking medical care, according to Leapfrog’s website.

“Patients should never refuse care or avoid a hospital in an emergency because of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. But when they have a choice, the Hospital Safety Grade offers important information and people should be discerning, because not all hospitals are the same.”

This article was originally published on TheCenterSquare.com on December 1, 2022.

