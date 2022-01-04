Deaf boy in DIRE need of a new home…. Will you please help Champ???

Champ( 172587) is an Albino male Boxer mix. He is approximately 8 years, 1 month old. He weighs about 74.8 lbs. He has been neutered.

Champ is deaf but is a very sweet boy once he gets to know you!

Unfortunately, Champ ended up at the shelter due to his previous family losing their home.

Champ is said to be crate-trained, housebroken, and good with cats that he lived with 2 previously.

He knows his hand signal commands like sit, down, and paw. Champs’s favorite things are toys (Preferably Indestructible Balls), treats, butt scratches, and his person!

Since Champ is deaf he will need a slow introduction when meeting new doggie friends as he seems to be curious about other dogs.

To come to meet Champ, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

