LEONARDTOWN, MD (January 4, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated the eligibility criteria for local COVID-19 vaccine clinics in accordance with updated authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

All individuals 12 years of age and older are now eligible for a booster dose after completion of primary vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, a third additional primary series dose will now be available for immunocompromised children 5 through 11 years of age.

The following populations are now eligible to schedule an additional/booster COVID-19 vaccine dose through SMCHD:

Individuals with compromised immune systems (Pfizer or Moderna recipients) 3rd additional dose, at least 28 days after 2nd dose (age 5+) 4th booster dose, 5 months (Pfizer) or 6 months (Moderna) after the 3rd additional dose (age 12+) When registering for a vaccine appointment, please mark “yes” to the immune-compromise question

(Pfizer or Moderna recipients) All individuals age 18 and older : Johnson & Johnson recipients, booster dose at least 2 months after 1st dose Pfizer recipients, booster dose at least 5 months after 2nd dose Moderna recipients, booster dose at least 6 months after 2nd dose

: Individuals age 12 – 17: Pfizer recipients, booster dose at least 5 months after 2nd dose



Individuals ages 12 through 17 may only be registered for an SMCHD vaccine clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine. Adults (over age 18) do not have to receive the same type/brand of COVID-19 vaccine as their initial vaccination; each of the available COVID-19 vaccines may be “mixed and matched” for the additional/booster dose after completion of the primary vaccination. Children 5 through 11 years of age who are fully vaccinated and are not immunocompromised have not been approved by the FDA for a third dose at this time. The FDA will continue to review the information and communicate with the public if data emerges suggesting booster doses are needed for this pediatric population.

For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330 or St. Mary’s County Library at (240) 523-3340. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

Like this: Like Loading...