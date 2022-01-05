On December 31, 2021, at 3:47 a.m., officers responded to the area of Evergreen Drive in Waldorf for the report of suspicious activity taking place near a vehicle. When officers arrived, they observed two males walking away from the car and observed a female inside the vehicle.

A computer check revealed the tags on the car were reported stolen in Montgomery County and the car was reported stolen from Washington, D.C. As the investigation progressed, officers had a suspicion that the individuals may have been involved in thefts from vehicles. A police K9 team responded and conducted a track along the path the two males were seen walking.

During the track, the K9 located an iPad and other items that appeared to have just been placed there. As the track continued the officers also observed one of the male subjects hiding behind a house in the area of Harwich Drive.

Izanda Ashaki Williams, 28, of Washington, D.C., and Tynica Sade Johnson, 24, of Washington, D.C. were arrested and charged with theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Later, officers received a report from a woman who indicated someone had broken into her car which was parked in the area of Harwich Drive, and stole an iPad and a handgun. The iPad was determined to be the same one that was recovered during the initial K9 track and an additional search revealed the stolen handgun along a fence nearby.

Tynica Sade Johnson, 24, of Washington, D.C.

Izanda Ashaki Williams, 28, of Washington, D.C.,

A few hours later, officers responded to Pinefield Road after a resident called and reported that someone was actively tampering with her vehicle. Officers arrived in the area and observed a male matching the description of the man who was seen earlier with Williams.

After further investigation, Willie Anthony Hill, 26, of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested and charged with burglary and rogue and vagabond in connection with the tampering call. Officers are investigating several other thefts from vehicles in the same area to determine if the suspect(s) are involved. Williams and Johnson are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center and are waiting for a bond review. Hill is eligible for release with a $5,000 bond.

Willie Anthony Hill, 26, of Temple Hills, MD,

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Jewell at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

