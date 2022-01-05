Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the allocation of $15 million in emergency funding to address urgent operational needs of Adult Medical Day Care (AMDC) facilities impacted by the current COVID-19 surge.

“AMDC centers provide a valuable service for some of Maryland’s most vulnerable citizens and their families,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “These centers help individuals remain in their homes and communities, avoiding more costly institutional long-term care.”

Governor Larry Hogan previously announced $100 million in emergency funding to support Maryland hospital and nursing home workforce needs and to help expand COVID-19 testing and treatment availability.

Maryland AMDC facilities were closed for in-person services to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 from March 2020 until March 2021. During the closure, individuals enrolled in AMDCs continued to receive certain services under Maryland’s expanded state of emergency telehealth guidelines.

The $15 million announced today comes from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. AMDCs are to use the funds to maintain their operations so that they can help respond to COVID-19.

For more information on AMDCs, visit Medical Day Care Services.

For more information about Maryland’s COVID-19 response, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov. For up-to-date data about COVID-19 statewide, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

