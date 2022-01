Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Snow, mainly between 10 pm and 5 am. Low around 26. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Like this: Like Loading...