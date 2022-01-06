Indian Head, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal has preliminarily listed the cause of a January 4, 2022, Indian Head home fire as a failure of the chimney.

At 11:44 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2022, the Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 5200 block of Zenobia Place for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, over forty firefighters discovered a home with fire showing through the roof. They spent approximately sixty minutes gaining control of the blaze.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate and reported, “The occupant was alerted to the fire by smoke detectors installed in the residence and escaped without injury. The fire was determined to be accidental, caused by a failure of the chimney. The Red Cross is assisting the residents. “

The fire is deemed accidental and caused over $200,000 in damage to the structure and contents.

Like this: Like Loading...