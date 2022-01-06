LEONARDTOWN, MD (January 5, 2022) – St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and PinPoint US, LLC are partnering to launch new results reporting service for COVID-19 at-home tests, now available to St. Mary’s County residents.

The test results reporting service will allow community members to more easily report results from their at-home rapid antigen test to SMCHD. This allows SMCHD to help notify contacts and provide guidance and resources to prevent the further spread of infection. Test reporting is conducted using the HIPAA-compliant PinPoint digital platform.

SMCHD will be distributing free at-home test kits through the drive-thru at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on the following dates and times, while supplies last:

Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tests will be limited to two per person present, for individuals that live in St. Mary’s County only. Community members are asked to please not arrive prior to scheduled distribution time.

“We are excited to provide St. Mary’s County this test results reporting service,” said Mr. Chris Nickerson, Pinpoint Managing Director. “Our partnership with the county health department has enabled us to leverage technology in innovative ways to protect health. This service creates a flexible platform for quickly uploading home test results and sharing real-time guidance.”

“As we expand access to take-home rapid antigen test kits, we need to make it easier for our community members to record and report their results,” says Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “This also gives public health a better understanding of the local burden of infection so we can provide guidance to infected community members, take data-driven action to protect our community, and prepare health care resources. We are grateful for our partnership with the PinPoint team in offering digital resources for our community as we work together to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

St. Mary’s County residents can access the test results reporting service, and more information on COVID-19 testing at smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data, please visit smchd.org/coronavirus or call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330.

