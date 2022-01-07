Kayaking is an extremely popular water sport that can be performed on lakes, rivers, canals, and the ocean. There are five types of flatwater kayaks, with inflatable ones being the most popular. This is because inflatable kayaks are versatile, affordable, and easy to travel with. In addition, inflatable kayaks are incredibly durable.

If you are interested in kayaking and have got your mindset on an inflatable kayak, then look no further. Here are nine features that you need to look for when you are shopping for an inflatable kayak:

Durability

One of the most desirable features to look for in an inflatable kayak is durability. Because inflatable kayaks are made of rubber, they are more susceptible to punctures and breakages. So that you get the best inflatable kayak possible and the most for your money, find one that is made from tough, durable rubber. If you buy a cheap inflatable kayak, the chances are that it won’t be made from puncture-resistant material and won’t be suited to fast-moving bodies of water.

With all of that in mind, do your best to find a kayak that’s made from durable material, and has added safety features like air chambers and air-tight valves.

Warranty

As with any high-value item, you should make sure that you’re under warranty. Purchases made under warranty have moneyback guarantees, meaning that if your kayak doesn’t live up to expectations, breaks down through no fault of your own, or arrives damaged, you will receive financial compensation or a replacement. Warranties generally last for a year, though you can pay to extend them . You can find out whether a product has a warranty or not by contacting the product’s manufacturer before finalizing the purchase. This information may also be available in the product’s online description box, on the retailer’s website.

Transportation

In addition to warranty and durability, you also need to find a kayak that’s easy to transport. While inflatable kayaks are considerably easier to transport than fixed-size kayaks, some can still be quite large. When you’re shopping for a kayak, make sure that you buy one that fits inside your transportation vehicle. Take all of the necessary measurements beforehand and then compare them with the product’s measurements, which you can find on the retailer’s website in the product information section of the listing. Transportation is a very important thing to consider.

Cleaning

You also need to take cleaning into consideration. Cleaning an inflatable kayak is relatively easy because you can submerge the entire thing when deflated into hot water, or alternatively, you can wipe it down when it’s inflated. With that said, some large inflatable kayaks can be somewhat difficult to clean. Before you commit to purchasing a product, make sure that you’re satisfied that you will be able to clean it. It’s a good idea to check out reviews and videos online about the product that you’re considering buying, and potentially message the people who made these posts to ask whether the kayak is easy to clean or not.

Type

Will you be kayaking alone or will you be going out with friends? If the answer is the latter, then you will want a tandem kayak. Tandem kayaks are two-person kayaks, so they are much larger than a typical inflatable kayak. They are comfortable, spacious, and perfect for two-person travel. If you are new to kayaking, then it’s definitely worth investing in one of these so that you can go out with another person. Kayaking can be dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing, so taking another person to help in case of danger is a good idea.

Storage

Some people take their kayaks out fishing, while others go camping. If you are going to be using your kayak as a method of transportation for other outdoor sports or activities , then you need to invest in one that has storage space. You can find many inflatable kayaks that have internal storage zippers, bags, and lockers, where you can put fishing, camping, or other outdoor equipment. Ideally, you should also find a kayak that has enough room for your bags to fit behind you, as well.

Tracking Fin

You will probably want to invest in a kayak that has a tracking fin, also. This is especially true if you are a beginner. A tracking fin is a rudder that fits underneath your kayak, making it easier for you to travel in a straight line. Cheap kayaks don’t tend to have them, so you may have to buy one and add it aftermarket. More expensive kayaks always have them. They can be removed if you feel like you don’t need them, although experts do advise their use, just in case you run into fast-moving or unpredictable water.

Visual Appearance

Like all sports items, kayaks can be customized visually. If you are investing in an expensive, inflatable kayak, then it’s important that you find one you’re comfortable using. This means that you should look for a kayak with a color scheme that you like. Some manufacturers will allow you to customize your kayak, adding lettering and words. This may not be possible with inflatable kayaks, however. Even so, it’s worth some consideration. You can also customize your own kayak aftermarket by adding stencils, stickers, lettering, and drawing on it with a permanent marker. Appearance is something that requires careful thought.

Affordability

While not a feature per se, affordability is still something that’s worth thinking about. If you are on a budget, that doesn’t mean that you can’t buy a quality kayak. Many manufacturers hold sales, offer coupon codes, and make their products accessible to people on budgets through schemes like Klarna. With Christmas just gone, the sale season is upon us, so you should have no difficulty finding a kayak for a good price. If you are on a budget, then you can buy a cheaper kayak and save up until you have enough money to invest in an expensive one.

If you are shopping for a kayak, then you need to find one with all the right features. They can be expensive, so you need to be confident that you’re getting the perfect kayak for you. This article can help you to do that.

