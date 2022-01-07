The St. Mary’s County Arts Council (SMCAC) awards approximately $50,000 annually to local organizations, events, and schools for the presentation of arts activities in our community. These grants are made possible through funding from the Maryland State Arts Council.

Photo credits: Top left photo by the Town of Leonardtown, bottom left photo by Margot Schulman (Ceylon Mitchell-flutist), River Concert Series photo on right by Joanna Macaulay.

Applicants for grant consideration must qualify as non-profit organizations presenting arts programs or projects in St. Mary’s County and/or for the benefit of St. Mary’s County residents.

All funded programs and projects must be open to the public and must meet specific eligibility criteria. Grant requests must be received by February 1, 2022, by 5 PM for programs that take place between March 1st and October 31st, 2022.

Visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com to download the applications and for additional details, the SMCAC may also be contacted by email ( info@smcart.org ) or phone at (240) 309-4061.

Like this: Like Loading...