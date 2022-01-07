The draft feasibility report for the Indian Head Rail Trail extension is now available for the public. Residents are encouraged to review the draft report and provide comments on the Charles County Government website before the close of business on Friday, January 28, 2022. The draft plan and appendices are available online.

The feasibility study analyzed potential alignments for a shared-use trail to connect the Indian Head Rail Trail in White Plains with the Three Notch Trail south of Hughesville.

For questions or concerns, email Joel Binkley at BinkleyJ@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call phone number at 301-645-0693, ext. 2693. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

