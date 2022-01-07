LEONARDTOWN, MD–SelectUSA, whose mission is to facilitate business investment in the United States, has launched year two of its EDO Diagnostic Data Program to provide economic development organizations (EDOs) with diagnostic data snapshots on the strengths and opportunities for their location. SelectUSA offers credible and unbiased data and analytics, and strategic counseling services, to help EDOs meet the changing needs and increasing expectations of international business investors.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development (DED) is happy to have been chosen for this program and will work with SelectUSA over the next several months. This data collection program comes at a perfect time as DED is currently undergoing its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategic (CEDS) Plan Update.

The Department is dedicated to promoting core industry sectors, ensuring a high quality of life for a talented and diverse workforce, supporting and enhancing the critical mission of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, and building a robust environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The CEDS update process involves the St. Mary’s County Economic Development Commission (EDC), which was established in 2013 to develop, revise, or replace the comprehensive economic development strategy for the County.

The Department of Economic Development’s priorities for this update includes:

AeroPark Innovation District Master Plan Implementation

Sustainable Communities Lexington Park Initiative

Strengthen PAX River’s tie to the local economy

Workforce Development

Diversification and Expansion of Agriculture Economy

For more information on the Department of Economic Development and the current St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, please visit:

www.yesstmarysmd.com

https://www.stmarysmd.com/docs/UMD%20Recommended%20CEDS.pdf.

