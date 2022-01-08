January 6, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)–The Town of Chesapeake Beach welcomes a new business to the Town,Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, recently purchasing 8323 Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach with plans to be open to service patrons in the Spring of 2022.

“We are so happy to welcome another local family-owned restaurant to Town that is ideally positioned, with a beautiful bay vista”, stated Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney.

Also, welcoming Baia to Town, the Co-chairs of the Town’s economic development committee, Larry Jaworski and Greg Morris jointly stating, “We welcome Baia to our town and wish them great success.”

The Owners of Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar also own and operate Brick Wood Fired Bistro located at 60 Sherry Lane, Prince Frederick and are working to renovate 8232 Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach to create a new coastal dining experience.

“We are extremely proud & excited to announce the opening of our second location and future sister restaurant, Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar! “Baia,” meaning bay in Italian, will be located right on the water in Chesapeake Beach with beautiful unobstructed views of the bay. This new concept will be focusing on fresh seafood, house made pasta, and an extensive Italian wine program.

We have a lot of great ideas/renovations in the works… Follow us on Facebook Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar & Instagram @baia_coastalitalian to track our progress!!” Jason & Jordan Nagers, Tim & Ronda Tracy

