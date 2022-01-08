The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is seeking interested individuals to fill voting member positions.

SMADC’s purpose is to support farms and the future of agriculture in Southern Maryland. We are committed to expanding and promoting a viable and profitable agricultural farming community in Southern Maryland. While the primary programmatic focus is on the five southern Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s, many SMADC initiatives reach statewide.

SMADC Board members represent a broad spectrum of the region’s agricultural and business community comprising farmers, agribusiness, equine industry, county government and economic development, land planning and zoning officials, chambers of commerce, tourism, the College of Southern Maryland, and the state departments of Agriculture, Business and Economic Development, elected state and local officials, and the University of Maryland Extension.

Currently, there are 4 voting Board member positions open:

One Charles County Farmer – 4-year term

– 4-year term Two At-Large positions – 2-year term, representing various industries and areas of expertise (business sector, economic development, finance, legal, regulatory, etc.)

– 2-year term, representing various industries and areas of expertise (business sector, economic development, finance, legal, regulatory, etc.) One Regional Farm Bureau Representative – 1-year term

The expectation for Board members is that, as earnest stewards of the Commission, they express a duty of care and good faith to equitably represent Southern Maryland’s agricultural community and advocate for SMADC’s programs and goals by providing expertise and insight, and by proactively adopting sound fiduciary practices to ensure the Commission has adequate resources to advance its mission. “Our board members have a unique opportunity to influence beneficial outcomes for Southern Maryland’s farmers simply by spreading the news about SMADC’s programs and what we are trying to accomplish for agriculture in the region,” commented Shelby Watson-Hampton, SMADC Director.

The Commission typically meets from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on the first Thursday of every month. Meetings are virtualor by conference call until further notice.

Interested individuals are invited to submit a letter of introduction with all pertinent contact information and a brief summary of their background, areas of expertise, and relationship to the agricultural community. A recommendation letter from a current board member is suggested.

Letters of introduction are due by January 28, 2022, to Rachel Norris at rnorris@smadc.com. Candidates will be reviewed by the SMADC Board and new members announced by February 28, 2022. New members are expected to attend the March meeting.

To learn more about SMADC’s mission and programs and view the current Commission member roster and staff, visit www.smadc.com, or call (240) 528-8850.

VIEW CURRENT SMADC BOARD MEMBER ROSTER

